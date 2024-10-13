US House speaker loses ‘appetite’ for additional Ukraine funding

(MENAFN) Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, is expressing growing skepticism about further support for Ukraine amid its ongoing military conflict with Russia. According to Punchbowl News, a Washington-centric media outlet, Johnson believes that additional funding may not be necessary if Donald secures a victory in the upcoming presidential election.



Since the onset of the war in February 2022, has allocated more than $174 billion to assist Ukraine, with the most recent funding package amounting to $61 billion. This latest tranche faced delays, primarily due to tensions between Johnson and the White House over how best to approach the situation.



In an interview, Johnson articulated his reluctance to continue providing financial assistance, stating, “I don’t have an appetite for further Ukraine funding, and I hope it’s not necessary.” He expressed confidence that Trump, if elected, could help negotiate an end to the conflict, suggesting that the former president would take a direct approach with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I really do think he’ll call Putin and tell him that this is enough,” he asserted.



Johnson further reflected on the global sentiment surrounding the conflict, stating, “I think everybody around the world is weary of this, and they want it to be resolved.” He implied that under a hypothetical Kamala Harris presidency, the conflict would persist, labeling that scenario as “desperate and dangerous.”



In recent weeks, Johnson also voiced his disapproval of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to an ammunition factory in Pennsylvania, describing it as a partisan campaign event that constituted "election interference." He even went so far as to demand the dismissal of Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova, for organizing the visit. Although Markarova has not been removed from her position, Zelensky subsequently facilitated a meeting with Trump through her deputy, indicating ongoing diplomatic maneuvers amid the contentious political climate.

