ASIMOV x China AI Session: Bridging Chinese Innovation with the UAE’s Visionary AI Landscape

(MENAFN- Haltia.AI) Dubai, UAE, October 9, 2024: On Thursday, October 3, 2024, the ASIMOV Initiative, in partnership with the China Innovation Centre in the UAE, hosted the inaugural ASIMOV x China AI Session. This high-level roundtable and meetup welcomed esteemed leaders from two of China's top 50 AI companies, Voicecomm IT and Robint Technology, to the UAE, marking a significant advancement in AI collaboration within the UAE ecosystem.

The session, presided over by Mr. Hamdan Z. Doleh, Chairman of the China Innovation Centre in the UAE, included an opening address that warmly welcomed the two Chinese companies to the UAE and highlighted the burgeoning opportunities for Chinese tech companies in the region.

Mr. Hamdan Z. Doleh stated “The China Innovation Centre in the UAE was established to support leading Chinese technology to expand globally. This partnership with the ASIMOV Initiative has laid a foundation for greater China-UAE collaboration in the field of AI and big data.”

Participants included Dr. Tang Jinghua, Chairman & Executive Director of Voicecomm Information Technology (2495.HK); Dr. Xinkai Wu, CEO & Founder of Robint Technology; and Ms. Wenji Mao, Executive Chairperson of Forbes AI 50 Selection Committee. Also in attendance were Arto Bendiken, Co-Founder and CTO of Haltia.AI, and Dr. Abdulrahmaan Al Ansari, Founder and CEO of Appollonia, underscoring the session's diverse and influential lineup.

Talal Thabet, CEO of Haltia.AI and Co-Founder of the ASIMOV Initiative, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "The session marked a pivotal moment as it aligned the innovative spirit of China with the forward-looking vision of the UAE."

The event emphasized the UAE’s role as an emerging AI hub, driven by the UAE National AI Strategy 2031, which aims to integrate AI across key sectors such as healthcare, logistics, and finance. "The UAE is a land of opportunity where AI is a central pillar in its ambition to shape the future," Thabet added.

The roundtable also spotlighted the role of the China Innovation Centre in the UAE in enhancing the Sino-UAE relationship, providing a platform for Chinese businesses to explore new opportunities and collaborate with UAE counterparts. As a direct result and success of the session, the two Chinese companies connected with strategic entities, planning further meetings to explore their potential in the UAE and beyond. This success has led to the scheduling of additional sessions to assist and support more Chinese companies with an interest in the region.

"The UAE and China have built robust trade relations, but we have extended this to a deeper collaboration in AI," said Talal Thabet. "At the session, we had individuals who could assist, support, and connect participants throughout their journey in the UAE and the region."





In closing, Mr. Thabet thanked the China Innovation Centre in the UAE for their support in making the event a success and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration: "Together, through AI, we can build a future that is more connected, innovative, and prosperous for all."





