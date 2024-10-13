Report reveals Hezbollah's resilience has taken Israeli forces by surprise

(MENAFN) A recent report by CNN has revealed that Hezbollah's resilience has taken Israeli forces by surprise, even in the wake of the assassination of many of its key and military leaders. Observers have noted that Hezbollah continues to launch organized rocket against Israel on a daily basis, defying expectations that the group's capabilities would be severely diminished following the loss of leadership figures, including Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.



Israeli engaged in combat operations in Lebanon have expressed their astonishment at Hezbollah's ongoing resistance. They have pointed out the challenges posed by the open mountainous terrain where Hezbollah operates, which complicates military strategies and tactics.



One soldier, who has experience fighting in various theaters including Gaza, remarked that the dynamics of warfare in southern Lebanon are starkly different from those encountered in urban environments. The soldier's experiences from previous deployments in Gaza contrast sharply with the current operations along Israel's northern border, emphasizing the unique difficulties posed by the terrain.



He elaborated that the challenge is not solely due to Hezbollah's access to Iranian military support or training, but rather a significant shift in combat mentality required when transitioning from urban warfare to open-area engagements. The soldier noted that even basic maneuvers, such as troop movements, must be adapted to the different operational environment.



This assessment underscores a broader understanding of the evolving nature of the conflict and highlights the complexities faced by Israeli forces in combating a resilient adversary like Hezbollah. The ability of Hezbollah to maintain a level of organized resistance, despite suffering leadership losses, has raised critical questions about Israel's military strategy and the long-term implications for stability in the region.

