Foreign Delegations Arrive In Pak For SCO Summit Security Beefed Up In Islamabad

A 76-member Russian delegation and seven representatives of the SCO reached Pakistan. Separately, a four-member official delegation of India also arrived in Pakistan, Geo News reported quoting airport sources.

A 15-member delegation from China, a 4-member delegation from Kyrgyzstan and a two-member delegation from Iran also reached Islamabad.

The 23rd meeting of the heads of government of the member states of the SCO is set to take place in Islamabad on 15 and 16 October for which strict security arrangements have been made by the authorities.

In a statement, Islamabad Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Nasir Ali Rizvi said that a“comprehensive” security plan had been chalked out ahead of the all-important summit in the federal capital.

“Security personnel will be deployed at funnel areas, hotels and places where foreign delegations are staying,” he said, adding that they ensured the security of foreign leaders, delegations and guests.

Furthermore, Rizvi said search and information-based operations were underway, with personnel of the Pakistan Army, intelligence agencies, Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers performing their duties.

The police chief pointed out that more than 9,000 personnel of the police force have been deployed for security.“An integrated traffic plan has also been issued for the convenience of citizens.”

The government already deployed army troops in the capital to tackle any untoward situation, while announcing a ban on all kinds of protests and rallies in Islamabad, neighbouring Rawalpindi and some other cities.

According to an official statement, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be among the senior regional government officials attending the event.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has threatened to hold a protest on October 15 against the restriction imposed on its jailed leader Imran Khan and demanded that the government allow him to meet his family, legal team and doctor.

The News reported that the party is divided over the issue of protest and saner elements in PTI are trying to get the protest call withdrawn.

Asad Qaiser, Hamid Khan and Raoof Hasan are among the minority that believe it is not in the interest of Pakistan to hold such a protest. Ali Muhammad Khan, though not a part of the PTI's political committee, is also upset with the protest call for October 15.

PTI sources have said that Shehbaz Gill, Hammad Azhar, Khalid Khurshid and Hafiz Farhat are leading the hawkish elements, who prevailed in pursuing the political committee to give a call for protest at the D-Chowk Islamabad for October 15.

It sounds unbelievable but a source said a person like Salman Akram Raja also supported the hawkish elements and endorsed the idea of protest. Raja, who is a lawyer, could not be reached for comments. However, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin CM Gandapur, who in public appears aggressive, voted against the PTI protest on the occasion of the SCO summit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan was fully prepared to host the SCO summit.

“We are ready to extend a warm welcome to the summit participants, including the Indian foreign minister,” he told the media during a walk-through event in Islamabad to review the event's arrangements.

He said that Pakistan was hosting a major international event after several years and would handle its responsibilities with excellence.

Dar said the Chinese Premier would also hold bilateral talks with his Pakistani counterpart. He said there's no request for a bilateral meeting from India.

Without naming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dar criticised the party for trying to sabotage the summit with their call for protests.“Protests during nationally significant events do not send a positive message,” Dar said.

The SCO, established in 2001, aims to promote political, economic, and security cooperation in the region.

The SCO comprises Pakistan, China, India, Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus – with 16 more countries affiliated as observers or“dialogue partners”.

