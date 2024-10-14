Baba Siddique News: How Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Carried Out Killing Of NCP Leader Full Timeline

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Maharashtra and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui 's last rites were conducted with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai on Sunday amid tight security. Siddiqui, a prominent Muslim leader known for his close ties to several stars, was shot dead on Saturday night by three assailants. The Crime Branch has arrested two alleged shooters from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, as well as a“co-conspirator” from Pune, in connection with the murder plot. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate and unravel the conspiracy behind the crime.

Here is a complete timeline:

9 PM (Saturday): Baba Siddiqui left his office to join a celebration where he planned to burst firecrackers. The atmosphere was lively and festive. While he was celebrating, three individuals suddenly appeared from a nearby vehicle near the Ram Mandir, a well-known temple close to his office.

The assailants arrived at the scene in an auto rickshaw and waited before carrying out the attack, reported NDTV, citing sources. The men, with their faces covered by handkerchiefs, were hard to identify. They pulled out guns and fired three shots at Baba Siddiqui.

Mumbai, Oct 13 (ANI): View of the incident spot near Nirmal Nagar where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui was shot, at Bandra East, in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

9.15-9.30 PM (Saturday): Gunfire disrupted the festivities, creating panic among the crowd. During the investigation, police discovered that the assailants fired at Siddiqui while people were bursting firecrackers during a Durga visarjan procession. PTI reported citing police officials that the festive noise masked the sound of the gunshots, allowing the attackers to take advantage of the situation, as most people did not hear the shots.

Baba Siddiqui was hit in the chest and collapsed to the ground. The police were notified about the shooting soon after it happened. Officers arrived to secure the area and gather information about the incident.