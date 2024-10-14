President Thanked Combat Brigades Of AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the combat brigades of the of Ukraine, which have shown themselves best on the battlefield this week.

According to Ukrinform, he said this in a message .

“I would like to thank our combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , who have proved themselves best this week. Pokrovske direction - 38th separate marine brigade. Kurakhove direction - 79th airborne brigade. Vremivsk direction - 425th separate assault battalion. Prydniprovsky direction - 35th separate marine brigade. As well as Orikhiv direction - 65th and 118th separate mechanized brigades, 128th separate mountain assault brigade. I am grateful to all of you,” the President said.

Video: OP

He also praised the border guards who, together with the rest of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, are defending the state with dignity.

“The Luhansk border guard detachment is the“Revenge” brigade: soldier Vitaliy Baginsky, junior sergeant Oleksandr Baluyev, staff sergeant Oleksandr Olifirenko, captain Vitaliy Kobal. The“Gart” brigade - soldiers Andriy Demydov and Oleksandr Borysenko are fighting in Kharkiv region. Thank you and all your comrades! Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment - Chief Sergeant Oleksandr Vasilets and Senior Sergeant Vladyslav Kuznichenko. Sumy Border Guard Detachment - Senior Sergeant Mykola Trokhymenko and Major Ihor Kraplych. Thank you,” Zelensky emphasized.

Russians strike Derhachi inregion

In addition, the President honored all the soldiers of the Dozor unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.“Glory to everyone who is with us, our people, Ukraine! I am grateful to everyone who helps,” he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 8,460 Russian invaders and 1,662 pieces of Russian equipment and weapons, including an airplane, a helicopter and 52 tanks.

Photo: OP