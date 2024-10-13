Police Act Amendment Bill 2024 To Be Presented Soon For Approval

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Police Act Amendment Bill 2024 is set to be presented in the assembly soon. The bill aims to improve police performance, ensure public safety, and introduce an effective mechanism for addressing public complaints against police officers.

According to the bill, any complaint against a police officer will be officially recorded. If a complaint is deemed unrecordable, the complainant will be informed. Specific actions such as failure to file an FIR, non-responsiveness to calls for assistance, misuse of authority, and the use of rude or offensive language will be grounds for complaints.

Also Read: Bajaur: Seven Police Officers, Including SHO, Suspended Over Allegations of Supporting Drug Dealers

If a police officer fails to fulfill their legal or moral duty, it will also be a valid reason for filing a complaint. Investigations will be conducted into any death or serious injury that occurs while a person is in police custody. Moreover, the bill calls for an inquiry into deaths or injuries caused due to police negligence, as well as cases involving police involvement in traffic accidents.

The amendment also ensures that all complaints will be addressed through an independent and impartial investigation process, aimed at holding police accountable and fostering greater public trust in law enforcement.