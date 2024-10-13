Al-Ghurair & Arjuna win kabaddi’s Titles of the 6th “Labor Sports Tournament”

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Al-Ghurair & Arjuna Teams have respectively won the titles of the corporation & open categories of the kabaddi competition of the 6th “Labor Sports Tournament”, the biggest of its kind which is organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Police and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, under title “Their Happiness is Our Goal”.



The 6th edition of the “Labor Sports Tournament” continues up to 23rd Feb. 2025 with participation of 46 thousand male & female laborers, representing 270 companies competing in 12 sports competitions at 10 different locations of Dubai.



Al-Ghurair Company Team surpassed Petronash counterpart in final match of the corporation category of kabaddi competition to secure 1st place, followed by Petronash in the 2nd place & then Dutco in the 3rd place. In individual titles – corporations category, Robin Baskiran of Al-Ghurair Team was honored as best player, while his colleague in the same team Govindan Bolani gained the best tackler’s title and Doni Raj of Petronash was named as best raider.



In open category, Arjuna Team won the 1st place, followed by Pascal in the 2nd place & Friends Aratukadavu Team in the 3rd place. With regard to individual titles of this category, Abdul Bari of Pascal was awarded as best player, while Sajar Achery from Arjuna Achery was named as best tackler and his colleague in the same Team Raja Achery secured the best raider’s title.



The kabaddi competition was held at the indoor hall of the TOSS Academy in Al-Garhoud amid intensive presence of fans. The competition was arranged as per the round-robin & knock-out systems. Each team was joined by 12 players, seven of them participated in matches, while the other five players remained as substitutes.



In conclusion of the competition, winners of the first three places besides winners of individual titles were honored cups & medals by Mr. Abdulla Shukri, the Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai, accompanied by Mr. Omar Saleh Al-Kindi, Senior Specialist of Community Events at the Sports Events Dept. in DSC. Valuable prizes were also awarded to winning fans in sub-competitions, held on the sideline of the competition.



The arm-wrestling competition of the Labor Sports Tournament will take place on 13th Oct. at Shoba Residence in Al-Quoz, where contestants will compete in various categories. The tug of war competition is scheduled on 20th Oct. at Dubai Municipality pitches in Muhaisna.



DSC organizes the “Labor Sports Tournament” to give laborers unique opportunity to exercise favorite sports, spend entertaining times in useful activities, break the daily routine of work, cement social ties with counterparts in other entities & improve level of physical fitness. It also brings joy for laborers and helps them to increase productivity. The Tournament meets DSC’s strategy to create a distinctive & happy sports society.





