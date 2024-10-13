Dubai Sports Council to close Registration Door for the 12th “Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament” today (Friday 11th Oct. 2024)

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced that today Friday 11th Oct. 2024 (11:00 am) is the deadline for receiving registration forms for participating in the 12th edition of “Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament”, the biggest of its kind which is organized by DSC under the generous patronage of H.H. Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al-Maktoum, the Wife of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Vice President & Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.



The Tournament, scheduled from 16th to 30th Oct. 2024, aims to attract women sports talents and to popularize the culture of the exercise of women sport.



Participants in the Tournament will compete in 8 sports competitions; these are: bowling, running, cycling, padel, badminton, shooting, obstacles challenge along with the 3x3 basketball competition which is added to the Tournament’s events this year.



The Organizing Committee will arrange the draw of padel, shooting, obstacle challenge & 3 × 3 basketball competitions on Monday 14th Oct. at 10:00 am at Thukher Sports Club – in Al-Safa Park, in the presence of female coordinators of governmental & semi-governmental entities and private sector.



The current edition of the Tournament to be kicked off with the bowling competition, scheduled on Wednesday 16th Oct. 2024 at Dubai International Bowling Center – Al-Mamzar, while the running competition will be organized on Thursday 17th Oct. at EXPO City Dubai. The padel competition will be held at the Just Padel Club in Rashid Port from 18th to 20th Oct. The badminton competition will take place from 21st to 24th Oct. at Al-Nasr Sports Club.



The cycling competition will be held on Friday 25th Oct. at the EXPO City Dubai. The shooting competition is scheduled on Saturday 26th Oct. at Fazza Shooting Range, to be followed by the obstacles challenge on Sunday 27th Oct. at Gravity Gym Club. The 3 × 3 basketball competition to be held from 28th to 30th Oct. at Al-Nasr Sports Club.





