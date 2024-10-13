China builds world’s largest underground spherical detector to capture elusive neutrinos

(MENAFN) China has built the world's largest underground spherical detector aimed at capturing elusive neutrinos, often referred to as "ghost particles." According to the Chinese news agency Xinhua, this transparent spherical device is located in Guangdong Province, 700 meters below the surface. Spanning 12 floors and with a diameter of 35.4 meters, it is situated deep within a layer of granite. The detector forms a crucial component of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory, a vast and intricate scientific facility.



The Institute of High Energy Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, quoted by Xinhua, stated that the project, which was initiated by the academy and the Guangdong provincial government in 2015, is now in its final phase. The installation of the entire device is anticipated to be completed by November 2024, with full operational status expected by August 2025. The observatory is set to function for at least 30 years, providing long-term insights into the mysteries of neutrinos.



One of the primary goals of this project is to deepen scientists' understanding of the neutrino mass hierarchy. By detecting neutrinos from nearby nuclear reactors in Yangjiang and Taishan, the facility aims to achieve an unprecedented 3 percent accuracy. Wang Yifang, the chief scientist and head of the Institute of High Energy Physics, highlighted that this research could have significant implications for models of the universe and studies of cosmic evolution.



In addition to investigating the neutrino mass hierarchy, the observatory will enable scientists to explore other groundbreaking topics. These include monitoring supernovae, as well as detecting atmospheric and solar neutrinos. Such research is expected to contribute to various fields of astrophysics and deepen knowledge about the universe.

