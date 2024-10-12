Hungarian FM Blasts Harris For Criticizing Orban
Date
10/12/2024 3:09:14 PM
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto condemned United
States Vice President Kamala Harris for her comments on Hungarian
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Azernews reports.
In an interview, Harris described Orban, Chinese President Xi
Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President
Vladimir Putin as "dictators and authoritarians and people who have
been well described as murderers."
"It is a scandal to talk about my prime minister like that. It
is unacceptable. It is a complete disrespect not only for the prime
minister but also for the Hungarian people," Szijjarto told
Russia's Ria Novosti.
"This kind of statement shows complete disrespect, which is
unacceptable, especially in relations between allies."
