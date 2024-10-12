Ukrainian Paratroopers Eliminate Russian Assault Group In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Warriors from Ukraine's 95th Separate Air Assault 'Polissia' Brigade eliminated a Russian assault group in a settlement within Russia's Kursk region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces.

“These were scoundrels from the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, who particularly enjoy flaunting their 'exploits,' including mistreatment of prisoners and shooting of the Ukrainian servicemen who, having no way out, surrendered. Prisoners are protected worldwide by the laws of war - the Geneva Conventions. However, the Russian forces disregard international humanitarian law, violating it grossly and cynically,” noted the Air Assault Forces.

However, the paratroopers emphasized that, when faced in battle with the Ukrainian troops, all the members of this Russian group were eliminated.

“This fate awaits other servicemen from this brigade as well,” the Air Assault Forces underscored.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, FPV drones from Ukraine's Defense Intelligence targeted communications equipment, a building housing personnel, and a vehicle of the Russian forces in the village of Tyotkino in Kursk region.