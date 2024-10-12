Jordan: Extremist Israeli Gov' Should Be Held Accountable To End War
Date
10/12/2024 9:07:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
AMMAN, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stated on Saturday that the Israeli Occupation will not stop its war crimes in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon unless its Prime Minister and extremist ministers are held accountable.
He added via his account on the social media platform X, "They would not have been able to carry out all these attacks, including against UNIFIL units, without support and the weapons that many countries continue to send them."
He noted that after a year of war Gaza, with thousands displaced, killed, and injured in the West Bank and Lebanon and UNIFIL members, the UN Security Council has no justification for failing to fulfill its duties. It must lift the immunity of the Israeli occupation and prohibit all arms sales to it.
Safadi emphasized that countries that genuinely want to end the dangerous regional escalation and seek peace and security in the Middle East must immediately stop supplying the Israeli occupation with weapons that it uses in its aggression. The seventh chapter should be enacted to force it to comply with international law and to end all of its illegal wars immediately.
He pointed out that otherwise, the extremist Israeli occupation government will work to undermine the credibility of international law and international institutions and drag the region into a comprehensive regional war, the repercussions of which will be felt beyond the region's borders. (end)
amn
MENAFN12102024000071011013ID1108772509
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.