Jordan: Extremist Israeli Gov' Should Be Held Accountable To End War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Jordan's Foreign Ayman Safadi stated on Saturday that the Israeli will not stop its war crimes in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon unless its Prime Minister and extremist ministers are held accountable.

He added via his account on the social X, "They would not have been able to carry out all these attacks, including against UNIFIL units, without support and the weapons that many countries continue to send them."

He noted that after a year of war Gaza, with thousands displaced, killed, and in the West Bank and Lebanon and UNIFIL members, the UN Security Council has no justification for failing to fulfill its duties. It must lift the immunity of the Israeli occupation and prohibit all arms sales to it.

Safadi emphasized that countries that genuinely want to end the dangerous regional escalation and seek peace and security in the Middle East must immediately stop supplying the Israeli occupation with weapons that it uses in its aggression. The seventh chapter should be enacted to force it to comply with international law and to end all of its illegal wars immediately.

He pointed out that otherwise, the extremist Israeli occupation government will work to undermine the credibility of international law and international institutions and drag the region into a comprehensive regional war, the repercussions of which will be felt beyond the region's borders. (end)

