Haryana-Based Company Booked For Multi-Crore Fraud In Jammu

The case was registered against the Managing director, Director and other promoters of Messrs Future Maker Life Care Private Limited, Hissar, for criminal conspiracy and multi-crore cheating with several people of Jammu on the pretext of doubling their amount, the official said.

The official said a written complaint was received in Crime Branch Jammu from the of the fraud, alleging that the Managing Director Bansi Lal, Director Radhey Shyam and other promoters of the company belonging to Maharashtra and Jammu hatched a criminal conspiracy and duping them of over Rs 2 crore.

On receiving the complaint, preliminary verification was conducted and a case has been registered for in-depth investigation, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu, Benam Tosh said a case has been registered against six people. Further investigation is underway.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now