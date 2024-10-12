Cairo Opera House Hosts Grand Opening Of Arab Music Festival, Conference

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Cairo's vibrant cultural scene is alive with as the 32nd Arab Music Festival and Conference, a testament to the rich heritage of the Arab world, kicks off on Friday. The event, dedicated to the iconic Sayed Darwish, promises to be a captivating journey through the melodious tapestry of Arabic music.







The opening ceremony was a grand affair, graced by a distinguished gathering including Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population; Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration; Counselor Mahmoud Fawzi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Political Communication; Inas Abdel Dayem, former Minister of Culture; and Nevine Gamea, former Minister of Trade and Industry. A constellation of ambassadors, artists, and media personalities also graced the occasion.

The festival's importance was underscored by Ahmed Hanno, Egypt's Minister of Culture, who emphasised its crucial role in preserving the musical heritage of Egypt and the Arab world. This festival brings us together, unites us, and celebrates our mother tongue, our unique musical and lyrical heritage,” he said.











“We are peoples who speak through music, who compose words, who love singing. Tonight we gather on the land of Egypt, the cradle of the arts, where its people inscribed their musical heritage on the facades of their temples thousands of years ago, and made music an integral part of their daily lives.”

“Arab music is not just sounds and melodies, but a language that penetrates the depths of the soul and conveys feelings, sorrows, and joys,” he added.“Egypt has witnessed throughout the ages the birth of many singers, composers, and musicians who enriched the Arab artistic movement with their creativity. The Arab Music Festival comes to complete the picture and plays a vital role in strengthening identity and protecting authentic musical heritage. Through this festival, we can reclaim our rich heritage, pass it on to future generations, and maintain our authenticity in a world witnessing rapid changes.”





Beyond the performances, the festival also offers a platform for academic discussion and exploration.“The Arab Music Festival and Conference this year provide a significant opportunity not only for audiences, but also for researchers, scholars, and specialists through the conference sessions, which contribute to strengthening intellectual dialogue about Arab music. We must all work together as one to make Arab music a bridge of communication between peoples, and make this festival a platform for launching young talents and showcasing Arab music to the world,” said Hanno.

The event pays tribute to those who have shaped Arabic music over the years, with a special nod to the legacy of the late Ratiba El-Hefny, the festival's founder.“As we launch the 32nd edition of the Arab Music Festival and Conference, we remember the late Ratiba El-Hefny, the founder of this brilliant gathering,” said Lamia Zayed, head of the Cairo Opera House and president of the festival.“She will forever remain one of the most prominent figures in our creative life. We gather today not only to celebrate the rich musical heritage passed down by our ancestors, but also to open new doors of innovation and renewal. The Arab Music Festival and Conference is a unique opportunity that brings together artists, musicians, and researchers from across the Arab world and the world to play melodies that touch hearts and illuminate minds, where the fragrance of the past blends with the horizons of the present and future.”











The opening ceremony itself was a breathtaking spectacle. It began in the Opera House Square with a performance by the youth and children of the Talent Development Center, under the supervision of the centre's artistic director, Sameh Saber. This was followed by the opening of the calligraphy exhibition by the honoured artists, Khalifa Ahmed al-Shimi and Mohammed Hassan Ahmed, in the Salah Taher Hall at the Opera House.

The ceremony continued with the national anthem followed by a documentary film celebrating the life of Sayed Darwish. The first part of the concert featured a solo performance by the late composer's grandson, violinist Ahmed Darwish. Following this was a musical performance by young artist Mohammed Hassan and Syrian artist Lina Chamamyan, concluding with a captivating performance by the renowned Tunisian artist Lotfi Bouchnak.

The second part of the concert was a treat for music lovers with the iconic Medhat Saleh performing a selection of his most beautiful songs alongside those from the golden age of music, accompanied by composer Amro Selim on the piano and the orchestra led by Maestro Ahmed Amer.

The Arab Music Festival and Conference, set to continue for 14 days, ending on Thursday, October 24, will host a series of concerts featuring a diverse range of 113 artists, including 76 singers, at various locations including the Opera Houses in Cairo, Alexandria, and Beheira. The festival promises to be a cultural feast, celebrating the power of music to connect, inspire, and preserve heritage.

Hanno, acknowledging the contributions of those who have shaped the cultural landscape of Egypt and the Arab world, honoured 19 creators with shields and certificates of appreciation. Those recognized included: poet Hussein El Sayed, poet Mamoun Al-Shinnawi, singer and composer Ahmad El Haggar, calligraphers Khalifa El-Shimi and Mohamed Hassan Ahmed, former dean of the Higher Institute of Arabic Music Enaam Labib, Professor of Folk Music Mohamed Shabana, poet Ibrahim Abdel Fattah, oud player Hazem Shaheen, Kawala player Abdallah Helmi, composers Mamdouh Seif, Khalid bin Hamad al-Busaidi, Mohammed Mohsen, Salah El Sharnoubi, singers Fouad Zbadi, Lotfi Bouchnak, Ziad Rahbani, Mohamed Mounir, and former Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem.