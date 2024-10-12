Omar Abdullah To Take Oath As Jammu And Kashmir CM On October 16? Here's What He Says

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jammu and Kashmir News: Omar Abdullah is likely to take oath as Chief of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16.

The development comes a day after the National Conference-led alliance staked claim to form a in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the media, CM-designate Omar Abdullah said that the President's rule has been enforced in Jammu and Kashmir for the past six years, and they need to prepare the Cabinet's note to end the President's rule.





"We will then send it to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Union Home Ministry."

The NC leader said that all these procedures will be completed by Monday, and they will make their preparations on Tuesday. "And if the God wants, we will take the oath on Wednesday," said Omar Abdullah.





The National Conference-led alliance earlier claimed to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir . The new government will be first elected government after the abrogation of Article 370.





Omar Abdullah met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to give letters of support from coalition partners after the Congress extended its support to the National Conference.

“I met the LG and presented the letters of support from the NC, Congress, CPI(M), AAP, and independents backing the NC. I requested him to schedule the oath ceremony at the earliest so that the government elected by the people can start functioning,” Abdullah told reporters after the meeting with LG.

On Thursday, Abdullah was elected as the leader of the National Conference Legislature Party unanimously. Abdullah's first term as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir was from 2009 to 2014. His first too was a coalition of National Conference and Congress.

In the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections , the National Conference won 42 out of the 90 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress won six seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other Independent legislators offered their support to the coalition. In total, both National Conference and Congress have a majority in the 95-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. The LG will nominate 5 seats.