Cabinet Rule Essential To End President's Rule In J&K:Omar

“Don't with the formation. We once tried to form a government through a fax machine, but couldn't,” Omar said amid laughs.... He was responding to a query of reporters at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar as to why government formation was taking time in times of technology.

“There is a need for a cabinet note to end presidents' rule in J&K. Today was Dussehra holiday and I am hopeful that the process would be completed by Monday and we would take oath on Wednesday,” Omar said.

Omar yesterday (Friday) presented the letters of support to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan and also staked claim on the government formation.

Omar watched the Legends League match with full excitement. Asked who were his favourite players, he said as far as yesteryears' cricket, he liked Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri.“In present times, players like Irfan Pathan, Yousuf Pathan and Rohit Kohli in the Indian team play exciting cricket,” he said.

About today's match, Omar said that“the cricket match was exhilarating and the energy from the crowd was evident. Their enthusiasm lifted the game as they cheered for every play,” he said.“It is a fantastic opportunity for our local athletes to gain exposure. Hopefully, in the future, we will see our youth participating in such high-level matches.”

Omar said,“We need to work on our infrastructure-better stadiums, proper lighting, and modern facilities. Once we have that in place, we can push for more international events to be held here,” he said in response to a query about the possibility of hosting IPL and other international matches in the valley. He hoped that J&K players should also play cricket matches like Legends League cricket .

