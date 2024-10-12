Baba Siddique Murder: Ex-Maharashtra Minister & NCP Leader Shot Dead In Mumbai By Unidentified Persons

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Former Maharashtra and senior Nationalist Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai on Saturday.

Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after the incident, however, he succumbed to injuries.

A large number of people, including his supporters, have gathered outside the hospital.

Mumbai said that two persons were arrested immediately after the incident.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed that one of the arrested accused is from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Haryana, while a third accused is absconding. Shinde also ordered police to take strict action.

Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar described the attack as extremely unfortunate and condemnable.

In February this year, Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, resigned from Congress and joined Ajit Pawar led-NCP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also visited Lilavati hospital.

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya stated that Baba Siddique 's murder is a matter of concern.

"The government should make a special team and investigate this. It seems to be a huge conspiracy. Strict action should be taken," said Somaiya.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that he was deeply saddened to hear about the tragic killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique. "May the Almighty give his family the strength to bear this loss. My thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey questioned asked if former MLAs are not safe how will this government protect the common people.

“If former MLAs are not safe in our city Mumbai, if leaders of the government are not safe then how will this government protect the common people? If they cannot keep their MLAs and former ministers safe then Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign. He has no right to continue as the Home Minister. Eknath Shinde has no right to continue as the CM of the state,” said Dubey.

NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar said it was worrying how the law and order situation had deteriorated.