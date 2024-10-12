G.Fast Chipset Global Market 2024 To Reach $8.73 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 27.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The G chipset market has seen exponential growth, rising from $2.59 billion in 2023 to $3.3 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 27.4%. Factors contributing to this growth include higher internet speed demand, infrastructure investments, telecom industry competition, the cost-effectiveness of copper solutions, and the demand for hybrid fiber-copper networks.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global G.Fast Chipset Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The G.fast chipset market is expected to see explosive growth, reaching $8.73 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 27.6%. This growth is attributed to the demand for gigabit internet speeds, telecom competition, urbanization, and cost-effective broadband solutions. Trends include gigabit-speed deployments, fiber integration, hybrid network strategies, and 5G convergence.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global G.Fast Chipset Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver of The G.Fast Chipset Market

The rising demand for high-speed internet connectivity is projected to drive the G.Fast chipset market. High-speed internet offers significantly faster data transfer rates, and the demand is influenced by factors like remote work, streaming services, smart home technologies, and the push for digital inclusion. G.Fast provides a cost-effective means to upgrade existing copper infrastructure, delivering high-speed access to meet growing bandwidth needs for streaming, gaming, and remote work.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The G.Fast Chipset Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the G.fast chipset market are Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, MediaTek Inc., ZTE Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Marvell, MaxLinear, Adtran, Calix Inc., EXFO Inc., Zyxel, Allied Telesis Inc., Ikanos Communications, Metanoia Communications Inc., Sckipio Technologies

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The G.Fast Chipset Market Size?

Major players in the G.Fast chipset market are innovating with solutions like plug-and-play fiber services to simplify installation processes, enhance scalability, and improve user accessibility to high-speed broadband. These user-friendly fiber-optic internet solutions allow for easy setup and activation without the need for complex technical arrangements.

How Is The Global G.Fast Chipset Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Distribution Point Units (DPU), Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)

2) By Copper-Line Length: Copper-Line Length Of Shorter Than 100 Meters, Copper-Line Length Of 100 Meters–150 Meters, Copper-Line Length Of 150 Meters–200 Meters, Copper-Line Length Of 200 Meters–250 Meters, Copper-Line Length Longer Than 250 Meters

3) By End-User: Residential, Enterprise Or Commercial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The G.Fast Chipset Market

North America was the largest region in the G.fast chipset market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

G Chipset Market Definition

G chipsets enable high-speed data transmission over copper telephone lines, delivering gigabit-speed broadband (up to 1 Gbps) over short distances. This technology bridges the gap between digital subscriber lines (DSL) and fiber-optic connections, offering a solution that brings high-speed connectivity to areas where fiber installation may not be feasible.

G Chipset Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global g.fast chipset market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The G.Fast Chipset Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on g.fast chipset market size, drivers and trends, market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

