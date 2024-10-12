Former-US Marine gets sentenced for working as mercenary for Ukraine

(MENAFN) A Moscow court has sentenced former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed in absentia for participating as a mercenary in the conflict in Ukraine, as announced by Russia's Investigative Committee. Reed, who was released from a Russian prison in 2022 during a prisoner swap with the United States, now faces a sentence of 14 and a half years in prison and has been placed on an international wanted list.



The investigation revealed that Reed arrived in Ukraine in the late spring or early summer of 2023. On July 25, he reportedly voluntarily joined the of Ukraine as a mercenary. Following his enlistment, Reed underwent additional military training and received equipment, subsequently participating in combat operations against Russian forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Investigators noted that he was compensated for his services during this time.



Reports indicate that Reed was injured while engaged in combat and was later evacuated to Germany. Initial coverage by CNN highlighted that he sustained injuries after stepping on a land mine, suffering from shrapnel wounds. This incident reportedly occurred about two weeks before his formal enrollment in the Ukrainian military.



In response to Reed's involvement, the U.S. government has distanced itself from his actions in Ukraine. A spokesperson for the Department of State emphasized that Reed's activities were not conducted on behalf of the U.S. government and were contrary to official guidance advising American citizens against traveling to Ukraine.



This case illustrates the complexities of international involvement in the ongoing conflict and raises questions about the implications for U.S. citizens participating in foreign military engagements. Reed's situation serves as a reminder of the legal and political ramifications that can arise from such actions in conflict zones.

