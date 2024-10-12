(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, the Russian Defense reported that its forces have successfully targeted and destroyed components of a US-made Patriot long-range air defense system in Ukraine's Dnepropetrovsk Region. The military release included footage allegedly showing the strike on a Patriot battery located near the settlement of Pashena Balka, approximately 20 kilometers southwest of Dnepr, the regional capital.



According to the ministry, the targeted battery comprised four missile launchers, a radar system, and an engagement control station. The footage depicts the launch of two interceptor missiles from the battery, reportedly fired by Ukrainian forces in response to incoming Russian Iskander missiles. Subsequently, the video shows explosions occurring at the radar and control stations, as well as at one of the missile launchers. The ministry claims that these installations were completely destroyed, while another launcher sustained damage.



The Patriot missile system is known for its high cost, with estimates suggesting that each battery exceeds $1 billion, and individual missiles can cost around $4 million. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously indicated that Ukraine requires as many as 25 Patriot batteries to ensure effective defense against aerial threats.



The ongoing conflict continues to escalate as both sides engage in military operations, highlighting the significance of advanced defense systems in the theater of war. The reported destruction of the Patriot battery underscores the strategic challenges faced by Ukraine as it seeks to safeguard its airspace against Russian missile strikes.

MENAFN12102024000045015687ID1108772504