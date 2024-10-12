Prime Minister, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discuss Latest Development In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received today a phone call from His Excellency Dr. Badr Abdelaaty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

During the call, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, and discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, especially facilitating the entry of humanitarian and relief aid to all areas of the Strip without obstacles, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

During the call, the Prime Minister reiterated the need for concerted regional and international efforts to reduce escalation and avoid the expansion of violence in the region, noting in this context the State of Qatar's full readiness to do everything possible to enhance security and stability at the regional and international levels.

