(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at promoting inter-ethnic and inter-religious harmony in Russia, the National Guard Service (Rosgvardia) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Federation of Jewish Communities. This landmark deal, announced on Tuesday, underscores the importance of fostering unity among diverse ethnic and religious groups within the nation.



The agreement was signed by Rosgvardia's deputy chief, Aleksey Vorobyov, alongside Aleksandr Boroda, the long-serving president of the Jewish federation, who has held the position since 2008. The partnership aims to combat xenophobia and anti-Semitism, reflecting a commitment to enhancing the safety and well-being of the Jewish community in Russia.



In 2020, Boroda estimated that more than 200,000 active members of the Jewish community resided in Russia. This figure was later revised down to approximately 150,000 by the Jewish Agency for Israel, the largest Jewish non-profit organization globally. Regardless of the exact numbers, the presence of a vibrant Jewish community remains a vital aspect of Russia's cultural fabric.



Rosgvardia emphasized that the agreement represents a pivotal step toward bolstering inter-ethnic cohesion in the country. The national guard's press office highlighted that this accord is part of a broader initiative to expand cooperation with various religious organizations. Earlier this year, similar agreements were established with the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as the Muslim and Buddhist communities, demonstrating a systematic approach to fostering inclusivity.



The collaboration between Rosgvardia and the Jewish Federation signifies a proactive effort to address societal issues and create a safer environment for all citizens. By working together, these organizations aim to counteract the rising tides of hatred and division, ultimately promoting a more cohesive society.

