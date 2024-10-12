Kejriwal Fears Getting Exposed Before Public: BJP's Vijender Gupta On Delhi CM's Bungalow Row

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta on Saturday came down on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal over sealing of Delhi's Chief Minister's residence and accused him of creating needless controversy over it. He added that the AAP supremo was worried about getting exposed before the public and hence orchestrating a drama before and public.

Gupta, who is Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly said that Kejriwal was handing over the residence's keys to Delhi CM Atishi without stepping down from the post and vacating the property.

"Atishi was entering the residence illegally. If everything had followed due process, Kejriwal feared that the truth about extravagant "sheesh mahal" would come to light," he said.

The BJP leader also highlighted that nearly Rs 87 crore was spent on the construction of the Chief Minister's residence, yet AAP members were pretending to sit in protest on the streets.

"Atishi had already been allotted the AB-17 residence. Former CM Sheila Dikshit governed from this same residence for around 10 years, and Manish Sisodia lived there for nearly 8 years. Despite this AAP created unnecessary drama around the issue," the BJP leader pointed out.

BJP leader also criticized AAP model of governance and said that their sole purpose is to create anarchy and this is the reason why the capital keeps vacillating between problems, rather than reaching a solution.

Notably, the Public Works Department (PWD) sealed Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's residence on Wednesday, which was recently vacated by Arvind Kejriwal. The department said that after Kejriwal vacated the residence, the keys were supposed to be given to it, instead they were directly given to Atishi.

Delhi Assembly LoP further alleged that Atishi illegally moved into Delhi CM's residence and when called out, the AAP and its leaders started created ruckus publicly.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also hit out at AAP government and claimed that the revamping of Kejriwal's bungalow involved widespread corruption as government exchequer was looted for raising a luxurious house.

"The minister who lived in such a luxurious house has looted Delhi. You can lie, but the people of Delhi know the truth. This palace is a living, breathing monument of your corruption and will become your political grave," said Sachdeva.