Dxberience Introduces Premium Luxury Concierge Services Across the UAE

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE – October 2024 – Dxberience, a leading concierge service provider, has recently launched its services in the United Arab Emirates, offering bespoke, high-end experiences tailored for affluent clients. With a strong focus on personalized lifestyle management, Dxberience aims to deliver hassle-free luxury living in the region. This expansion reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing luxury living by catering to the unique needs of its clients, ensuring an unparalleled experience in the heart of the UAE.



Founded by CEO Jerome Ojuroye, Dxberience has built a reputation for excellence by delivering tailored services, ranging from private jet charters and luxury yacht rentals to exclusive tickets for high-profile events such as Wimbledon and the Oscars. The company prides itself on its attention to detail, ensuring clients receive unparalleled service.



"The Dxberience was founded to meet the evolving needs of luxury consumers who desire unique, tailor-made experiences that reflect their tastes and preferences delivered to their doorstep," said Jerome Ojuroye, CEO and founder of Dxberience.

As Dubai continues to establish itself as the luxury hub of the world, with the luxury goods market projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2025, Dxberience truly understands the evolving needs of this dynamic market. The company is committed to delivering best-in-class services for its discerning clients.

Under his leadership, Dxberience offers exclusive access to the most prestigious venues and events in the UAE and beyond, ensuring that every client receives meticulous attention and care. With a personalized approach, the company tailors each service to meet the unique needs and preferences of its clients, enhancing their luxury lifestyle experiences.

"We combine our expertise, relationships, and industry knowledge to create one-of-a-kind experiences tailored to each client’s unique interests while understanding the local market. As the UAE exports luxury to the world, we want to be the company that proves it," said Khari King, Managing Director of Dxberience. “Dxberience is redefining the standard of luxury living.”



As part of its growth, Dxberience aims to further establish its presence as the go-to service for clients in the UAE and around the world. The team’s expertise in hospitality and seamless event coordination ensures each experience is meticulously planned, from dream vacations to securing hard-to-find reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants or even curating personalized experiences to their customers.



