UP Shocker: Mother Offers Hitman ₹50,000 To Kill Teen Daughter But Gets Killed Herself

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 35-year-old woman reportedly offered ₹50,000 to a "hitman" to kill her teenage daughter. But in a dramatic turn of events, the woman who hired the hitman was killed instead. During the investigation, it came to light that that the hitman was the daughter's lover.

According to the Times of India, the woman's body was found in a field under Jasrathpur police station of Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on October 6. News agency PTI had reported on October 6 that body of an unidentified woman was found in a field in Chandanpur village in Jashrathpur area.“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and attempts are on to identify her,” the police had said earlier.

The deceased woman was identified as Alka. She was a resident of Allahpur under Nayagaon police station in Etah.

"Fed up with the teen's behaviour ", the woman had reportedly hired Subhash Singh, 38, to kill the daughter. According to police, she didn't know that he was the teenager's lover.

Police told the Times of India that Alka's daughter had eloped with a youth from their area a few months ago. Alka then sent her daughter to her maternal home in Farrukhabad .

While at her maternal home, the daughter started talking to Subhash for long hours over the phone, and they soon developed a relationship. When her uncle noticed the calls, he asked Alka to take the girl home.

This incident infuriated Alka, and she reportedly decided to kill her daughter. Alka contacted Subhash on September 27 and allegedly offered him ₹50,000 to kill her daughter, said police.

Police further informed that Subhash shared this information with Alka's daughter. The teenager had promised to marry him if he killed her mother instead.

"During questioning, they confessed to the crime," police were quoted as saying. Subhash and the woman's daughter were arrested on Wednesday night.