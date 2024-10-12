When Karan Johar Called 'Kabhi Kabhie' A 'Textbook On Human Relationships'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar had once expressed his honest feelings about the movie Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Kabhi Kabhie' directed by Yash Chopra and had called it a "textbook on human relationships".

In an video, which has now surfaced, Karan expressed,“The first time I watched their 'Kabhi Kabhie,' I couldn't forget that moment, that instance, because the romance and human interaction portrayed in it were things I perhaps didn't fully understand in my childhood.”

“However, I continued to watch it every year, and today, when I watch 'Kabhi Kabhie,' I realize what Yash Ji wanted to convey about relationships and the subtle romance he depicted. The human conflict in the film is profound.”

Karan described the film, stating,“I would say "Kabhi Kabhie" is a textbook on human relationships; it's not just a film; it's like exploring human connections. And who can forget the beautiful lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi in the song "Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai"? I believe that if you want to watch it, as I mentioned, "Awara" has the most perfect screenplay, but you won't find a more romantic song than what you experience in "Kabhi Kabhie." The presence of the most romantic song in the history of Indian cinema, "Kabhi Kabhie," can never be forgotten.”

Released in 1976, "Kabhie Kabhie" also stars Raakhee Gulzar, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. It has gained the status of cult film over the years. It told the story of a poet named Amit a woman named Pooja, who are in love each other but their parents are against their relationship. Listening to their parents, they decide to marry different individuals. However, things take a turn when they cross paths once again.

On the work front, Karan has achieved several accolades, including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards. In 2020, he was honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India. He has made many blockbusters movies, including "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", "Student of the Year", "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil." and many more. His latest production "Jigra" starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina has underperformed at the box-office on its Day one of release.

