Algerian leader officially rules out anticipated visit to France

(MENAFN) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has officially ruled out an anticipated visit to France, a decision fueled by ongoing tensions over France's backing of Morocco in a long-standing territorial dispute. This announcement came during Tebboune's first televised interview since winning reelection for a second five-year term last month.



When questioned about the possibility of his previously scheduled trip to Paris, which had faced multiple delays, Tebboune firmly stated, “I will not go to Canossa.” This phrase, referencing a historical moment of humiliation, underscores his refusal to compromise or seek reconciliation with France at this juncture.



Tebboune's planned visit was set for late September or early October, but relations between Algeria and France have soured significantly since July. This deterioration has been exacerbated by France’s alignment with several nations, including the United States and Spain, in endorsing Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara. Morocco has asserted that this territory, previously a Spanish colony, is an integral part of its national borders since its annexation in 1975.



The situation in Western Sahara has been a contentious issue for nearly five decades, leading to ongoing conflict between Morocco and the Polisario Front, which is supported by Algeria and advocates for the independence of the Sahrawi people. Algeria perceives Morocco as an occupying force in the region, further complicating diplomatic relations between the two North African nations.



This latest development illustrates the deep-seated historical grievances and geopolitical complexities stemming from colonial legacies, as Algeria and Morocco grapple with their past while navigating contemporary political landscapes. The fallout from these tensions not only affects bilateral relations but also has broader implications for regional stability in North Africa.



