Over 500 Ukrainian Settlements In Blackout Due To Hostilities And Technological Disruptions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of Saturday, October 12, as many as 511 settlements in Ukraine remain without electricity due to hostilities and technological disruptions.

"During the past day, energy workers restored power to 7,809 consumers who had been disconnected due to hostilities and technological violations. In the morning, 511 settlements remain partially or completely without electricity due to combat actions and technical disruptions," the ministry's message reads.

According to the Ministry of Energy, in the past day, there were outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions due to shelling and combat actions.

In Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian artillery strike damaged an overhead line, resulting in power outages for residential consumers. In total, 3,222 consumers remain without electricity.

In Sumy region, substations were disconnected during air raid alerts, leaving enterprises and residential consumers without power in two regions. Power has since been restored.

In Kharkiv region, substations and residential consumers were left without power due to shelling.

Due to adverse weather conditions, power outages have been reported in 25 settlements in Kirovohrad region, eight settlements in Chernihiv region, and six settlements in Odesa region.

The water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is at 14.29 meters, which is sufficient to meet the needs of the ZNPP.

Additionally, today, the import of electricity from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova is expected, totaling 12,700 MWh with a capacity of 1,130 MWh.

Active restoration of energy facilities is ongoing, along with preparations for the autumn-winter period. The energy system remains balanced. However, constant Russian attacks lead to damages that complicate its operation.

As reported by Ukrinform, Presidents of Ukraine and Germany, Volodymyr Zelensky and Frank-Walter Steinmeier, discussed the needs of Ukraine's energy system in light of Russian strikes.