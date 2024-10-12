Emirati Official: Kuwaiti-UAE Relations Share Rich History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Interview by Muneera Al-Rubia

ABU DHABI, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the UAE Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood Reem Al-Falasi said that Kuwaiti-Emirati relations share a rich history of social and economic ties.

This came in an interview by KUNA with Al-Falasi, on the occasion of launching the second edition of Fatima bint Mubarak Forum for Motherhood and Childhood, which kicked off in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to discuss mental issues related to motherhood and childhood.

The Emirati official praised the strength of Kuwaiti-Emirati relations, adding that it has witnessed remarkable development over the past decades and cooperation in various political, economic, commercial and military fields with the wise leadership of the two countries.

She explained that the first edition of the forum, held last year, discussed raising children, while the current edition discussed stability and mental health.

Al-Falasi pointed out the importance of adopting a community approach to raise awareness, provide support and propose solutions to mental health issues.

She explained that the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood took the initiative last March to organize a series of workshops and discussion sessions, totaling 30 sessions, addressing mental health of mothers, family dynamics and the therapeutic use of expressive arts.

The workshops also discussed the role of physical activity in promoting psychological well-being and the importance of mental health initiatives in educational environments, in addition to supporting awareness and empowerment.

Al-Falasi pointed out that this year's forum began with a dialogue session for children in which they talked about their experiences with bullying, mental health and illness, stressing the importance that parents must look after their children, monitor their behavior and seek urgent advice if necessary.

She added that the post-Covid-19 period has witnessed many family problems and mental health illnesses due to the ban, security controls and health procedures, saying that many children have been characterized by introversion and fear as a result of not mixing with family and society for two full years.

She explained that the child's personality is formed in the first years of his life, urging parents to strengthen their children's personality and enhance their self-confidence.

Fatima Bint Mubarak Forum for Motherhood and Childhood was organized by the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Emirati Family Development Foundation. (end)

