Watch Baby John Movie Teaser: Jackie Shroff's 'Outstanding Look' As Villain Babbar Sher Impresses Netizens
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jackie Shroff's look for the upcoming action thriller movie , Baby John. The movie, a remake of Atlee's Tamil film Theri (2016), is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande.
“Get ready to meet the darkness you never saw coming... The evil of #BabyJohn!” the makers wrote while sharing the video.“Glimpses of Babbar Sher” was shared on YouTube, leaving netizens highly impressed. The teaser has been viewed more than 25 lakh times within a couple of hours. Also Read
“Not gonna lie that's some badass look. Atlee knows how to make character's Aura presentable in movies,” wrote one user while another commented,“Varun vs jecky shorff theater me tabahi macha dega (The Varun vs Jackie Shroff battle on screen will be explosive).”
“Jackie Shroff,,,, inko bolte hai manje hueye kallakaaar (This is whom you call a seasoned artist),” wrote one user.“Masterpiece .... outstanding look Jacky dada,” wrote another.
Baby John cast
It stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role, with Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff playing key roles. This marks the Bollywood debut of National Film Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh.
Initially, reports suggested that Janhvi Kapoor would be cast opposite Varun Dhawan, marking their second collaboration after Bawaal (2023).
However, Keerthy Suresh later replaced her, making her debut in Hindi cinema . It was reported that Keerthy would be paid ₹3 crore for reprising Samantha's role from the original film. Also Read
Wamiqa Gabbi was cast to reprise Amy Jackson's role in Theri while Jackie Shroff was confirmed to play the main villain, taking over the role originally portrayed by the late Mahendran.
