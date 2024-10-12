22 Million Hectares Of Forest Affected By Fires In Brazil

(MENAFN- IANS) Brasilia, Oct 12 (IANS) Large areas of Brazil's forest were affected by fires, with 22.38 million hectares devastated in the first nine months of this year, according to a latest report.

The report was released on Friday by monitoring MapBiomas.

The fires consumed 10.65 million hectares in September alone, the report said, as per Xinhua.

Among the states of the South American country, Mato Grosso, Para and Tocantins in the northern region have been the worst hit.

The region has been the biome most affected by fire, with 11.3 million hectares burned, according to the report.