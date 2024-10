Chile's GDP To Grow By 2.4 Pc In 2024: Central Bank

(MENAFN- IANS) Santiago, Oct 12 (IANS) Chile's is projected to grow by 2.4 per cent in 2024, according to a report released by the central bank.

Economists surveyed by the institution in October also expected the to expand by 2.1 per cent in 2025.

The bank's monthly Economic Expectations Survey estimated inflation for October at 0.3 per cent and the yearly rate at 4.1 per cent.

By 2025, the consumer price is expected to reach 3.2 per cent, close to the central bank's 3 per cent CPI inflation target.

At its September meeting, the central lowered the monetary policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent.

The interest rate is expected to maintain a downward trend to around 5 per cent by the end of this year.