عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chile's GDP To Grow By 2.4 Pc In 2024: Central Bank

Chile's GDP To Grow By 2.4 Pc In 2024: Central Bank


10/12/2024 8:15:13 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Santiago, Oct 12 (IANS) Chile's Economy is projected to grow by 2.4 per cent in 2024, according to a report released by the central bank.

Economists surveyed by the institution in October also expected the GDP to expand by 2.1 per cent in 2025.

The bank's monthly Economic Expectations Survey estimated inflation for October at 0.3 per cent and the yearly rate at 4.1 per cent.

By 2025, the consumer price index is expected to reach 3.2 per cent, close to the central bank's 3 per cent CPI inflation target.

At its September meeting, the central bank lowered the monetary policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent.

The interest rate is expected to maintain a downward trend to around 5 per cent by the end of this year.

MENAFN12102024000231011071ID1108772469


IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search