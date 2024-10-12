Symposium On Islamic Architectural Heritage Kicks Off In Shusha
Date
10/12/2024 7:07:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As part of the "Shusha - Cultural Capital of the Islamic World
in 2024" initiative, the symposium titled "Islamic Architectural
Heritage of Shusha" commenced in the city of Shusha on October 11,
2024, Azernews reports.
Organized by the State Reserve Department of Shusha with support
from the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural
Organization (ICESCO), the event is set to run until October
13.
More than 80 architects from various countries, including
Azerbaijan, Turkey, Egypt, the UAE, Tunisia, Kenya, Jordan, Italy,
Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, are participating in
the symposium.
On the first day, Tural Novruzov, the executive director of the
Shusha City State Reserve, along with local architects, introduced
the foreign guests to Shusha's historical-architectural monuments,
including restored mosques and fortress walls. Participants were
also briefed on ongoing large-scale infrastructure projects and
efforts to restore the city, which is rich in ancient historical
and cultural sites.
During the opening ceremony, remarks were made by Aydin Karimov,
the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the
Shusha region, Ilgar Isbatov, the deputy chairman of the State
Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, Pietro Laureano, a
UNESCO representative, and Bilal Çelebi from ICESCO. They
highlighted the symposium's potential to significantly contribute
to the field of architecture.
The symposium will continue with panel discussions over the
coming days, focusing on architectural heritage and restoration
efforts in Shusha.
MENAFN12102024000195011045ID1108772389
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.