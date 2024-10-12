Colonel General Zakir Hasanov Holds Official Meeting At Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Defense

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 12, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov convened an
official meeting at the Ministry of Defense, attended by key
military leaders and educational heads via video teleconference,
Azernews reports via MoD of Azerbaijan's official
website.
Participants included Deputy Ministers of Defense, Commanders
and Deputies of various forces, the leadership of the Combined Arms
Army, Chiefs of Main Departments and Departments, Commanders of
army corps and formations, as well as Rectors of the National
Defense University and subordinate special educational
institutions.
The meeting began with a moment of silence to honor the memory
of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Shehids (martyrs) who
sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial
integrity.
In his opening remarks, the Minister of Defense outlined tasks
set forth for the Azerbaijan Army by President Ilham Aliyev, the
Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. He emphasized the
statements made during the first session of the seventh term of the
Milli Majlis and highlighted the primary objective of enhancing
military power, combat capability, and professional personnel
training. The Minister stressed the importance of consistently
addressing the tasks derived from the President's directives
regarding troop service and combat operations.
The operational situation along the conditional border was
analyzed during the meeting, with reports on the units' current
activities. The Minister instructed participants to maintain a high
level of combat readiness, increase vigilance, and prepare for
potential provocations from revanchist forces along the border.
Colonel General Hasanov commended the organization of the 5th
Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX),
held from September 24-26 at the Baku Expo Center, where modern
weapons and equipment from Azerbaijan and other advanced countries
were showcased.
Meeting attendees were informed about the necessity of
thoroughly studying the capabilities of new weapons, equipment, and
aerial attack tools within the Azerbaijan Army, emphasizing their
proper operation and effective combat application both during the
day and at night.
The importance of effectively organizing troop service in
military units was highlighted, including the need for mine
clearance in cooperation with other state institutions, enhancing
positions in challenging terrains, and maintaining supply routes in
operational condition at all times.
The Minister acknowledged the state leadership's commitment to
improving the social and living conditions of military personnel,
ensuring their moral and psychological well-being, and stressed the
need for robust logistical and medical support, particularly during
the winter months.
In conclusion, additional instructions were given to regularly
conduct educational events on various topics, enforce safety and
discipline rules, and monitor quality indicators in training and
education processes.
MENAFN12102024000195011045ID1108772258
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.