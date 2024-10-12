In Memory Of Kevin: Unique Blue Heart Productions, LLC Launches ELS Autism/ABA Therapy App For Neurodivergent Children

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The ELS Autism/ABA Therapy App combines interactive tools and applied behavioral analysis.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With a mission to support neurodivergent children and young adults, Unique Blue Heart Productions, LLC has officially launched its highly anticipated app, ELS Autism/ABA Therapy (Exceptional Squad), now available on both Play and the Apple Store. This app was created as a heartfelt tribute to 12-year-old Kevin Johnson. ELS Autism/ABA Therapy app uses evidence-based practices centered around Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA).The app's central character is inspired by Kevin , a former student of its creator, Jennifer McCarthy. Kevin was known for his compassion, kindness, and his ability to touch the hearts of his teachers and classmates. Despite facing many challenges in the foster care system, he maintained a positive attitude and a deep love for learning. In honor of his memory, and to continue his legacy of helping others, the app was created to support neurodivergent children. Although Kevin is no longer with us, his compassionate spirit lives on, helping others through this app. His life continues to make a positive impact, offering guidance and support, just as he did in life.Reflecting on Kevin's memory, Jennifer McCarthy shared, "I wanted to create something that would carry his legacy forward, helping other children learn and grow. This app will change lives by offering children and their families the tools they need to navigate everyday situations."The app follows Kevin, along with Exceptional Learning Squad members Harper and Mateo, as they embark on adventures that teach them important life and social skills while navigating real-world situations.Designed to equip caregivers with tools to help individuals prepare for daily routines and social interactions, the app provides easy-to-use step-by-step instructions. Using evidence-based practices like social narratives, picture schedules, an interactive token board, and a first/then chart, the app helps users understand and manage everyday tasks.Social narratives assist individuals in preparing for different social situations by detailing what to expect, which increases understanding and may reduce anxiety. A picture schedule is a tool used to provide individuals with a clear and structured representation of the tasks needed to complete an activity.The interactive token board supports the completion of multiple tasks. It can also be used to reinforce positive behavior-whether at home, in the classroom, or during social situations like shopping or dining out.The app also features an interactive first/then chart, allowing users to see which non-preferred activities must be completed to earn their reward.Jennifer McCarthy added, "I wanted Kevin's life to have a lasting, positive influence on others, and I believe this app honors my promise to keep his memory alive."For more details, visit:For updates, follow Exceptional Learning Squad on Instagram atWatch the Exceptional Learning Squad app in action on YouTube:

