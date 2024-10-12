Sharvari To Make Her Runway Debut For Designers Pankaj And Nidhi, Says ‘Dream Come True’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) star Sharvari is all set to make her catwalk debut as a showstopper for renowned designers Pankaj and Nidhi. The called it a dream come true as she is all set to strut the ramp.

Sharvari said:“I'm truly thrilled to be walking as the showstopper for India's favourite couture designers Pankaj & Nidhi. To debut on the runway of one of the biggest shows of India for these two iconic names is a dream come true moment for me.”

The actress said that she is beyond excited to sashay the designer duo's showstopper outfit and label.

She added:“Celebrated for their fresh & crisp sensibility, this powerhouse couple pushes the envelope when it comes to style and elegance. So, I'm just beyond excited to do justice to their showstopper outfit and their label. I hope people wish me luck and cheer me on as I debut on the runway!”

The actress will be seen walking at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in New Delhi on Saturday and will be seen sashaying ensembles by Pankaj and Nidhi, whose creations have been worn by names such as Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Yami Gautam and Alia Bhatt to name a few.

On the occasion of Dussehra on Saturday, Sharvari said that she is praying for the upcoming film“Alpha” starring Alia Bhatt. She said that on this day worship all means of fighting injustice, ignorance and evil

“Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashami Today I'm praying for Alpha because on this day we worship all weapons, tools, instruments, books, pens & pencils as they are the means of fighting injustice, ignorance and evil,” she wrote as the caption.

Sharvari is gearing up for her next“Alpha”, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The movie will hit the screens on Christmas – December 25, 2025.

Earlier this month, the banner Yash Raj Films took to Instagram, where they made the announcement along with a poster carrying the release date.

The poster was captioned:“On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday... 25th Dec, 2025. @aliaabhatt | @sharvari @shivrawail | #YRFSpyUniverse”

In the film, directed by Shiv Rawail, Alia and Sharvari both play super agents.