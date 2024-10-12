Weekend News Wrap: Maldives President Muizzu's Visit, PM Modi In Laos, Haryana & J-K Election Results And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Weekend news wrap: Here is a compiled list of top stories, ranging from political, economic, to international relations, that made headlines this week from October 5 to 11.



October 5: Ahead of festive season and the most celebrated festival Diwali, the Indian Railways announced the launch of 278 special trains to address the demand in the country. can make an enquiry at gov, or the NTES App and check timings and halts of these trains. October 6: Bigg Boss 18, marked its grand debut on Sunday. star, Salman Khan is the host for the popular reality show that is streamed at 9:00 pm on ColorsTV and JioCinema. The show's makers decided on the new theme 'Time Ka Taandav' for 18th season of this show.

On Sunday, October 6, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrived in India for a five-day visit following an official invitation by President Droupadi Murmu. He was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh.

October 7: A new update in the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case emerged, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a chargesheet to a special court in Kolkata, that included murder and rape charges against prime accused Sanjay Roy. However, the chargesheet excluded gang rape allegations related to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident.

PM Modi and Maldives President Muizzu on Monday, October 7, virtually inaugurated a new runway at Hanimadhoo Airport in the Maldives while India introduced the Rupay card in the Maldives.