Elon Musk Unveils 'Cybercab' Robotaxi At Tesla Event

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled a highly anticipated robotaxi on Thursday, featuring two gull-wing doors and no steering wheel or pedals. He also introduced a robovan, indicating a shift from low-priced mass-market cars to robotic vehicles.

During the event, Musk arrived in a“Cybercab” that is expected to be produced by 2026, with plans for high-volume production priced under $30,000. The robovan can carry up to 20 people, though details on it were limited, Reuters reported.

Musk did not specify how quickly Tesla could ramp up robotaxi production or address regulatory hurdles. Analysts noted that establishing a reliable robotaxi service could take years, especially considering safety concerns.

While addressing the crowd at Warner Bros studio near Los Angeles, Musk claimed that autonomous cars could be ten times safer than human drivers. He emphasized that with autonomy, people could“get their time back.”

Musk previously mentioned plans for a fleet of self-driving Tesla taxis that passengers could hail through an app, allowing individual Tesla owners to earn money by listing their vehicles as robotaxis. However, he did not mention the app during the event.

The presentation, titled“We, Robot,” paid homage to Isaac Asimov's science-fiction stories and highlighted Musk's vision of Tesla as an AI robotics company rather than just an automaker.

Despite the excitement, some investors expressed disappointment over the lack of concrete timelines for the project. Equity trader Dennis Dick stated,“I think the market wanted more definitive timelines.”

Musk announced that running the Cybercab would cost about 20 cents per mile, with robovan operating costs even lower at 5 cents per mile. The vehicles will rely on artificial intelligence and cameras instead of competitors' lidar technology.

The unveiling of Tesla's robotaxi and robovan marks a significant step in Musk's vision for the future of transportation, but it also raises questions about the practical implementation of these technologies. As the market for autonomous vehicles continues to evolve, Tesla faces challenges in addressing safety, regulatory compliance, and competition.

