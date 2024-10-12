Cinc Reports Positive Progress In Targeting Enemy Assets With Strike Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reports positive progress in targeting and destroying Russian assets with strike drones as of September.

According to Ukrinform, citing the Commander-in-Chief's page, Syrskyi held his regular monthly meeting with commanders of UAV units in a closed format.

The participants reviewed interim results of their joint work.

Syrskyi listened to the report by Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' UAV Systems, on the formation of designated units and on the results of drone usage in active combat zones.

Additionally, leaders of structural divisions from various branches of the Armed Forces and other Defense Forces components provided updates on the development of UAV unit capabilities.

"I identified specific tasks to accelerate the development of this branch, increase UAV unit numbers, respond to new threats from the enemy, and introduce advanced technological solutions on the battlefield," Syrskyi stated.

He noted that commanders of specific regiments and battalions shared their experiences and provided suggestions.

"As of September, we have observed positive progress in targeting and destroying enemy objectives with strike drones. Consequently, 147 servicemembers in UAV units, who effectively neutralize enemy personnel and equipment, were recognized with Commander-in-Chief commendations," emphasized Syrskyi.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 9, UAV units of Ukraine's Armed Forces struck an arsenal in Russia's Bryansk region used for the storage and modernization of artillery and rocket weaponry, including equipment of Iranian origin.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the storage facility contained munitions for rocket and artillery weaponry, including supplies received from North Korea, as well as guided aerial bombs. A significant portion of these munitions was stored outdoors.