My Life Changed Completely When I Came To PKL In Season 7: Aslam Inamdar

In the heart of rural Maharashtra, a young boy's passion for kabaddi has blossomed into a remarkable success story that embodies the transformative power of sport. Aslam Inamdar, the current captain of PKL team Puneri Paltan, shares his inspiring journey from humble beginnings to becoming a champion in the world's top kabaddi league.

Aslam's tryst with kabaddi began in 2010 when he was just a school student in third grade. However, the path was far from easy. "My brother used to play kabaddi, and seeing him, I started. Our family's condition wasn't good. I worked wherever I got the opportunity to earn money, but I never stopped playing kabaddi," Aslam recalls, highlighting the determination that would later become a key part of his career.

The advent of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014 revolutionised the sport in India, offering players like Aslam a platform to showcase their talents. For him, the opportunity came in season 7. "My life changed completely when I came to PKL in season 7. Now, I'm able to fulfill most of the dreams I had."

One of those dreams was particularly close to his heart. "It was to take my mother for a ride in a four-wheeler that I bought myself," Aslam shares with pride. "I was able to do this after season 9. This was my dream - to make my mother travel in a car."

Aslam's success has had a ripple effect in his village. "There are many boys on my ground already practicing. Many good players are also from my village. Now, three Pro Kabaddi players are playing for one team from my village, which is a matter of great pride, he says.

The India international player's journey is intertwined with the success of his team, Puneri Paltan, which has taken a unique approach to nurturing talent. "In season 7, our owner Jay Kotak and our mentor Ashok Shinde sir had a meeting. They decided to start an academy in Mumbai for young players," he explained.

This academy system has been a game-changer for Puneri Paltan. "Puneri Paltan was the first to start this concept in Pro Kabaddi. We kept 12-15 players for practice throughout the year," says Aslam.

The results speak for themselves: "We qualified for the final in season 9, and became champions in season 10, so that proves that this system works."

Aslam's message to aspiring kabaddi players is clear: "Just dedicate yourself completely to your hard work. Have faith in your hard work. Focus a bit on how you can turn your weaknesses into positives... The harder the work you do, the longer you'll be able to play, the longer your name will last."

Aslam's journey from a village ground to becoming the captain of a PKL champion team is a testament to the power of hard work. As kabaddi continues to grow in popularity, stories like Aslam's serve as an inspiration for countless young players dreaming of making it big in the sport.