Prioritizing Mental Health In The Workplace: A Crucial Need

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Every year on October 10th, the United Nations observes International Mental Day, aiming to raise awareness about psychological health and related issues. The theme for 2024 is "Prioritizing Mental Health in the Workplace," emphasizing the importance of mental well-being in professional environments.

Psychological disorders such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are prevalent today, yet mental health in workplaces often remains neglected. Speaking with TNN on the subject, psychologist Hafiza Zimar Malik highlighted the significance of addressing mental health in professional settings. Below is a summary of her thoughts.

"This is a critical topic because there are no measures in place to ensure mental well-being in the workplace. Even healthcare professionals and doctors avoid seeking psychological treatment due to the stigma attached to mental illnesses. Many fear being labeled as 'mentally ill' if they visit a therapist or psychiatrist, which prevents them from getting help."

Malik further explained that the pressure of excessive workloads can severely impact mental health. She cited a recent case of a United Nations employee who took their own life due to overwhelming job stress. This highlights the detrimental effects of being overloaded with tasks beyond one's capacity.

"The frustration that builds up at work cannot always be released in the workplace, leading to depression, anxiety, and emotional suppression. These emotions often manifest in inappropriate ways, like venting frustration at family members or children," she said, adding that personal and professional lives suffer from the unchecked toll of mental strain.

In Pakistan, economic instability contributes heavily to widespread mental health issues. "When people can't find jobs or earn enough to meet daily expenses due to inflation, it exacerbates stress levels. The inadequate working conditions, unsatisfactory wages, and negative attitudes from superiors can also aggravate mental well-being.''

Addressing mental health in the workplace is essential for improving overall productivity. Malik noted that mentally healthy individuals are more likely to excel at their jobs.“If someone's personal life is filled with stress and they bring that to work, it affects their performance, creating a negative cycle. Depression can make people lose interest in eating or engaging positively with others, which then impacts their health and work output.”

Malik concluded by stressing the importance of creating a supportive work environment. Employers and colleagues should openly discuss mental health issues and encourage teamwork, as a collaborative atmosphere is crucial for maintaining mental well-being. Regular workshops, seminars, and training sessions focusing on mental health are necessary, and both the public and government should prioritize addressing psychological disorders through awareness, early diagnosis, and timely treatment.