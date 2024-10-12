No Power Outages Expected In Ukraine On Oct 12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The authorities will not restrict energy consumption across Ukraine on Saturday, October 12.
That's according to the national power system operator, NEC Ukrenergo , Ukrinform reports.
At the same time, the grid operator urges citizens to use powerful electrical home appliances during daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00 p.m.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrenergo has accumulated a stock of repair equipment that is three times the standard required for passing a heating period without interruptions.
