No Power Outages Expected In Ukraine On Oct 12

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The authorities will not restrict consumption across Ukraine on Saturday, October 12.

That's according to the national power system operator, NEC Ukrenergo , Ukrinform reports.

At the same time, the grid operator urges citizens to use powerful electrical home appliances during daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00 p.m.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrenergo has accumulated a stock of repair equipment that is three times the standard required for passing a heating period without interruptions.