Chris Gayle Fever Grips Kashmir, Thousands Flock Bakshi Stadium To Witness 'Universe Boss'

Per reports, excitement swept across the valley as cricket lovers gathered at the packed stadium.

Bakshi Stadium, which can accommodate nearly 30,000 people, saw fans lining up outside the gates, eager to enter.

“The Legends League Cricket in Srinagar has been a resounding success, with locals turning out in droves to see their favourite legends play on home soil,” one of the organisers said.

As the match commenced and Chris Gayle, also known as the“Universe Boss”, took to the field, fans began chanting,“Gayaloo, Gayloo” and“Sixer, Sixer”.

Burhan, a local, expressed his joy.“This is a dream come true. I have always watched these legends on television, and seeing them in person is truly special.”

During the game, a moment of excitement arose when a catch by Chris was dropped. This further fuelled the crowd's enthusiasm as they cheered in support of their favourite player.

The event marked a blockbuster occasion in Srinagar, with every seat in the stadium filled.

“If Chris Gayle can make it, so can we,” said 17-year-old Jibran, a budding cricketer from Pulwama.“He has come for his fans, and I was thrilled to watch him play on the ground today.”

The match featured Konark Suryas versus Gujarat Greats, with Gujarat led by Shikhar Dhawan and the opposing team captained by legendary cricketer Irfan Pathan.

The stadium gates were eventually closed as the crowd continued to swell. This showed the immense excitement and passion for cricket in the heart of Srinagar. (KNO)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now