Chris Gayle Fever Grips Kashmir, Thousands Flock Bakshi Stadium To Witness 'Universe Boss'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chris Gayle fever has gripped the valley as nearly three thousand fans thronged Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium on Friday to witness the“Universe Boss” in action during the Legends cricket League. The atmosphere was electrifying as the legendary West Indian cricketer set foot in Kashmir for the first time, and cheers erupted from the crowd.
Per reports, excitement swept across the valley as cricket lovers gathered at the packed stadium.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bakshi Stadium, which can accommodate nearly 30,000 people, saw fans lining up outside the gates, eager to enter.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The Legends League Cricket in Srinagar has been a resounding success, with locals turning out in droves to see their favourite legends play on home soil,” one of the organisers said.
As the match commenced and Chris Gayle, also known as the“Universe Boss”, took to the field, fans began chanting,“Gayaloo, Gayloo” and“Sixer, Sixer”.
Read Also
Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Praises Kashmir For Its Beauty
Hosting International Cricket In Kashmir Dream Realized: Secy JKSC
Burhan, a local, expressed his joy.“This is a dream come true. I have always watched these legends on television, and seeing them in person is truly special.”
During the game, a moment of excitement arose when a catch by Chris was dropped. This further fuelled the crowd's enthusiasm as they cheered in support of their favourite player.
The event marked a blockbuster occasion in Srinagar, with every seat in the stadium filled.
“If Chris Gayle can make it, so can we,” said 17-year-old Jibran, a budding cricketer from Pulwama.“He has come for his fans, and I was thrilled to watch him play on the ground today.”
The match featured Konark Suryas versus Gujarat Greats, with Gujarat led by Shikhar Dhawan and the opposing team captained by legendary cricketer Irfan Pathan.
The stadium gates were eventually closed as the crowd continued to swell. This showed the immense excitement and passion for cricket in the heart of Srinagar. (KNO)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12102024000215011059ID1108771944
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.