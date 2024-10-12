Sonam Kapoor Wishes Dussehra With Stunning Photos

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Indian and fashionista Sonam Kapoor posted some stunning pictures on her social to wish everyone a Happy Dussehra and even shared a glimpse of her "playful" son Vayu.

Her pictures express how much she loves and brief her about the time she spent with her son Vayu. She wore a beautiful traditional red and white suit holding a bundle of lotus flowers and went simple by keeping a simple braided hairstyle.

In her post, Sonam wrote, "May Maa Durga bless us with passion & strength, courage & grace... as Vayu joyfully pulls me away to join the celebration. Happy Navratri! Happy Dussehra! Wearing @zarashahjahanofficial, Styling @rheakapoor @sanyakapoor, Makeup @mallika_bhat, Hair @alpakhimani, and Photos @gourabganguli".

Sonam recently posted three extremely cute pictures with her son Vayu, which perfectly capture their playful relationship. In one of them, Vayu is seen pulling on her hand, and then there's Sonam hugging him from behind with a playful gesture, hiding his face.

The last frame captures the shoulder of Vayu beautifully when Sonam takes some lovely posing shots while sitting. These photographs capture this mother-son relationship and showcase them as being happy and in love.

Sonam Kapoor has been known as the queen of fashion in Bollywood by everybody because of her stunning looks and daring fashion choices, including being fearless when trying out new trends and a fusion of modern and traditional styles creating unique looks.

Sonam began to act by appearing in romantic drama Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 Saawariya, which failed. She then went on to become a part of a series of hits and even made one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films ever, one of them being 2015's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress (Critics), as well as a Filmfare Award for Best Actress, for the film Neerja, while Veere Di Wedding is also a title, sharing the title as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films featuring a female lead.

–IANS

akr/