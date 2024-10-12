Although Bharat Become Stronger Globally, Attempts To Tarnish Its Image Based On Lies Visible: Bhagwat

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Oct 12 (IANS) RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday asserted that Bharat as a nation has become stronger and more respected in the world with an enhanced credibility in the last few years but warned of some sinister conspiracies which need to be understood properly.

“If we take a look at the current scenario of our country, such challenges are clearly visible in front of us. Attempts to disturb and destabilise the country seem to be gaining momentum from all directions. The deliberate attempt to tarnish Bharat's image based on lies or half-truths is clearly visible,” he cautioned.

Mohan Bhagwat was speaking on the occasion of the customary Vijayadashami Utsav on Saturday.

Referring to the violent coup that took place in Bangladesh, Bhagwat said that the practice of unprovoked brutal atrocities on the Hindu community residing there was repeated.

“The Hindu community there got organised and came out of their homes to defend themselves but as long as the tyrannical fundamentalist nature exists there, then the sword of danger will hang over the heads of Hindus.

“That is why the illegal infiltration from Bangladesh into Bharat and the population imbalance caused by it has become a matter of serious concern even among the common man. The mutual harmony and national security, too, come under the scanner due to this illegal immigration,” he added.

“Hindu communities across the world should learn the lesson that being unorganised and weak is like inviting atrocities by the wicked. Now in Bangladesh there are talks of joining Pakistan as a defence against Bharat. There is no need to name the countries trying to pressurise Bharat by creating and establishing such false narratives. But at the societal level, the most worrying thing is that efforts have increased to destroy the existing decency and culture in society, turn diversity into differences, create distrust towards the system among groups who are victims of some issues and convert discontent into anarchy,” said Bhagwat.

“Words like Deep State, Wokesim, Cultural Marxist are in discussion these days. In fact, they are the declared enemies of all cultural traditions. Complete destruction of values, traditions and whatever is considered virtuous and auspicious is a part of the modus operandi of this group,” he warned.

According to Bhagwat, stability, peace and prosperity can be clearly seen to be in danger in the developed countries of the western world if petty selfish interests in society become more important than mutual harmony or the unity and integrity of the nation.

“We have seen this system working from the so-called 'Arab Spring' to what happened recently in neighbouring Bangladesh. We are seeing similar evil attempts all around Bharat especially in border and tribal areas,” he said.

Bhagwat said a democratic plan should be prepared based on our culturally rooted philosophy and constitutionally provided path in order to stop the evil designs to harm or destroy our nation before it is too late.

“A powerful discourse is the need of the hour to keep society safe from these conspiracies spreading intellectual and cultural pollution,” he added.

Bhagwat pitched for an urgent need for legal monitoring over advertisements and perverted visual content in our homes and society, especially when the distorted propaganda and poor values spread by various systems and institutions are negatively affecting the minds, words and deeds of the younger generation in Bharat.

“Drug addiction spreading like wildfire among the young generation is also hollowing out society from within. Values that lead to virtuousness will have to be revived,” he noted.

Bhagwat warned of attempts to create conflict by creating separation on the basis of caste, language and province in the wake of erosion of values and tactics of divisive elements to break the society across Bharat today.

“Arrangements are being made so that the society, entangled in petty selfishness and small identities, does not understand the all-consuming crisis looming over their heads until it is too late. Due to this, today Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on the north western border, Kerala, Tamil Nadu on the sea border and the entire Purvanchal from Bihar to Manipur are disturbed,” he said.

“There is a sudden increase in incidents in the country that incite fanaticism without any reason. There may be dissatisfaction in the mind about the situation or policies, but there are democratic ways to express it and oppose them. Instead of following these ways, resorting to violence, attacking a particular section of society, resorting to violence without reason, trying to create fear, is hooliganism. The attempts to incite this or doing in a planned manner has been called 'Grammar of Anarchy' by revered Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” said Bhagwat.

He further stated that“incidents of unprovoked massive stone pelting on the processions of Ganesh Visarjan and the tense situation that followed are examples of the same grammar that happened during the recent Ganeshostav. There is a need for the society to always remain fully alert and prepared and to identify these evil tendencies and those who support them.”