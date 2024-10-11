USD 2,351.3 Million Razor Blade Market Value Cross By 2028 Top Players Such As - BIC, Edgewell

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global razor blade is expected to reach $2,351.3million by 2028 at a CAGR of 1.1% from 2021 to 2028.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global razor blade market generated $2.18 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $2.35 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 1.1% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global razor blade market based on type, blade material, end user, distribution channel, and region.Download Sample Copy Of Report@Based on type, the double edge segment accounted for the highest market share, holding around four-fifths of the total share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the single edge segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 1.1% from 2021 to 2028.Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global razor blade market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the online segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 1.4% from 2021 to 2028.Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period.Key findings of the studyThe razor blade market was valued at $2,189.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,351.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.By type, the single edge segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.In 2020, depending on end user, the men segment was valued at $1,305.5 million, accounting for 59.6% of the global razor blade market share.In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $102.4 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during the forecast period.Similar Reports in Consumer Goods IndustryWater Sport Gear MarketKitchen Appliances Market

