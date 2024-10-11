Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Announces Rescheduled Hall Of Fame Induction Date

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- CEO - Ron RomeroJOLIET, IL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet is announcing that a new date for the 4th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Award Ceremony has been chosen due to circumstances beyond control. The event, rescheduled from October 20th, will now be held on Sunday, March 30th, 2025 at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet. Tickets purchased for the October date will be honored in the spring.“Thankfully, the new date works well for many of our Inductees who are scheduled to appear and perform,” said Ron Romero, president and founder of the museum.“Additional live performances and appearances from Illinois artists, broadcasters and journalists are being finalized and will be announced soon. Please visit the Museum's website at for additional information including a link to purchase tickets”WGN Radio's Bob Sirott will return as Master of Ceremonies. Inductions to the Artist/Performer category include Richard Marx, The Smashing Pumpkins, Howlin' Wolf, Little Walter and Bo Diddley who will receive a special introduction by George Thorogood. Vee-Jay Records will join the Hall of Fame in the Record Label category. Bob Stroud, a hometown Classic Rock favorite, will be inducted for his decades of on air work as a Radio Personality, and the legendary Big 10 WCFL enters the Hall of Fame in the Radio Station category. Joe Shannahan's Metro Chicago will enter in the Performance Venue Category. Marshall Thompson and The Original Chi-Lites will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. This year's Founder's Choice Award recipient is Country artist Suzy Bogguss. Suzy will receive a special introduction from WGN Radio's Steve King and Johnnie Putman. Songwriters entering the Hall of Fame include the late Willie Dixon and Steve Goodman. Steve, the late John Prine and Bonnie Koloc were all involved with Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music in the '60's. Koloc will appear and perform some of Steve Goodman's songs along with entertainer Skip Griparis.Ticket prices are $65.00, $55.00 and $45.00 each and are available now on the museum'swebsite at as well as and at TicketMaster.The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.EIN 82-2293229. Contributions are tax-deductible for income, gift, and estate taxes.

Ron Romero

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66

+1 815-927-1540

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.