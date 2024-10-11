Widespread Protests In Balochistan, Pakistan, Over The Killings 20 Miners

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

A large group of residents in Balochistan, Pakistan, gathered on Friday, October 11, to protest the killing of 20 mine workers in the Duki area of the province.

The carried the bodies of the from the mine and demanded that the take measures to prevent such in the future.

The protesters believe that the Balochistan separatist is responsible for the killings. Some demonstrators claimed that members of the Baloch Liberation Army had also killed six coal mine workers in the Panjgur area in recent weeks.

Police officials in Balochistan confirmed early Friday that at least 20 workers were killed in an armed attack on a coal mine in the Duki area. The police stated that three Afghan citizens were among the deceased. Additionally, police and health officials reported that seven other workers were injured in the attack.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the coal mine workers in Duki, Balochistan. Duki police chief Homayoun Khan told the media that a group of armed men attacked the privately owned coal mine using heavy weapons, including grenades and rockets.

The ongoing violence in Balochistan highlights the urgent need for effective security measures to protect workers in vulnerable sectors. The protests reflect the community's frustration and demand for accountability from both local authorities and militant groups responsible for the attacks.

As the situation unfolds, it is crucial for the government to address workers' safety concerns and implement strategies that ensure their protection.

