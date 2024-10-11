(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, has announced another exclusive round of rewards for a limited time only, looking to incentivize late entrants to the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2024 in the final registration phase.

Bybit Doubles Down on Rewards for Late Entrants of WSOT 2024 With New 100,000 Prize Pool

Between now and Oct. 20, 10 AM UTC, eligible participants who join new WSOT squads with their Main or Subaccounts on Bybit stand the chance to unlock a fresh 100,000 USDT prize pool. This bonus pool, available just before the registration period ends, offers participants one last opportunity to boost their WSOT rewards. Notably, this prize pool is separate from the WSOT 2024's total prize pool of 10,000,000 USDT.

This last-mile campaign comes on the heels of a successful 24-hour flash airdrop this week, during which 100,000 USDT was claimed by both new and existing participants in record time, underscoring the broad appeal of WSOT 2024 among the crypto community.

How to participate:

Sign up for WSOT 2024 with your main account or Subaccount(s)Join a squadAchieve a minimum trading volume of $10,000 with the accounts to qualify

"We promised to keep the rewards flowing throughout WSOT 2024, and Bybit is delivering on that promise. With two sign-up campaigns targeting different trader segments in one week and additional bonus rewards for side events, WSOT 2024 is shaping up to be our most rewarding year yet," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

The Flagship Crypto Trading Competition



Bybit has pioneered the format of crypto trading competitions and consistently raised the bar with organic growth of WSOT. Each year, the total prize pool, competition design, weighting system, diversity of challenges, and new elements continue to evolve to improve the fairness, competitiveness and enjoyability of WSOT. 2024 will see the largest prize pool in WSOT history plus exciting prizes such as luxury yachts, Rolex watches, exclusive trips and other enticing rewards.

WSOT is a platform for traders of all skill levels, with a strong emphasis on community. This year, WSOT will feature the decentralized platform for the first time with the launch of WSOT DEX Wave, which includes its own prize pool.

Follow the longest running and largest trading competition in crypto: WSOT 2024 .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest

cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

